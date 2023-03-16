 Five Tips for Retaining Customers

A “winning team” culture is the first step in becoming the best tire/auto service business you can possibly be.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

A fantastic customer experience is key when looking to retain customers. In this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video, we talk about several ways to do just that.

Unless your town is experiencing growth with people moving to your area, you likely have a finite pool of potential new customers to draw from. Whether new to you or to your market, any new customer has a high risk of not returning unless you put in place a plan for their next visit to your shop.

So, let’s go through some ways you can create a fantastic customer experience to ensure your customer’s return visit and repeat business.

First, manage their expectations by underpromising and overdelivering. The desire to meet the customer’s request is a core reason why we are so fulfilled by being a service provider. Unfortunately, this desire to please might cause us to sometimes make a commitment we can’t keep. Promising that the vehicle will be completed today, only to deliver it tomorrow, pretty much guarantees that you won’t see them again…simply because you’ve demonstrated you can’t fulfill your promises.

Second, cater to their communication preference. Asking questions about their preferences shows respect for them. Do they like to call? Text? Email? Finding this out will show that you care and are willing to adjust your operation to fit their needs.

Third, follow up personally. It’s definitely time well spent. Take the time to simply call and say thank you. You can also use tools like automated text messaging and emails that make that next “conversation” with a customer quick and easy.

Fourth, pre-schedule their next visit. You could do this as part of your follow-up after service. As you service a customer’s vehicle, you’ll probably spot and take note of maintenance that needs to be addressed. The predictability of mileage services and oil changes are the perfect way to schedule subsequent visits, which increases the likelihood you’ll see them again.

Our fifth and final tip: Give your customers a reward for coming back. You can do this by offering an incentive for bringing in a second vehicle or sending them a coupon for a discount on their next service. Major retailers use programs like these to boost traffic, frequency and sales.

