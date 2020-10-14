Connect with us

First Tires from Continental Plant Go to Southern Tire Mart

Tire Review Staff

A specially-designed commemorative hauler recently carried the first shipments from Continental Tire in Clinton, Mississippi, to Southern Tire Mart locations throughout the state.

Southern Tire Mart says Continental ensured the business received the first shipment of tires from the new plant, in order to honor the partnership between the two companies.

The Clinton plant currently employees approximately 430 employees and produces large truck and bus tires for the U.S.

Both companies are optimistic about the direction of the Mississippi economy even amid recovery concerns as a result of COVID-19, the companies say.

“Continental may be one of the largest tire and automotive suppliers worldwide, but we take an ‘in the market, for the market’ approach to sales and manufacturing,” said Tom Fanning, Continental’s vice president of sales and marketing for commercial truck tires in North America. “We are excited to continue moving forward, creating 500 jobs by the end of this year. We rely on our partners like Southern Tire Mart to deliver the Continental promise to fleet customers, helping them achieve their lowest overall driving cost in Mississippi and across the nation.”

