Tire Discounters Opens First Indy Store, Training Center with More Locations to Come

Tire Discounters has opened a retail and training center in Greenwood, Indianapolis.

The new location is its first in Indianapolis and is designed to serve as a hub for employees before they are permanently placed at one of the six Indianapolis stores currently under construction. The store is staffed with full-time, experienced sales and service team members, Tire Discounters says.

Tire Discounters says it will open three locations in the Indianapolis area this spring with stores in Noblesville, Plainfield and Indy. It plans to open two locations in the summer as well, one in Indy and another in Whitestown. Its retail training store is located in Greenwood, Indiana.

While new to the Indy area, Tire Discounters says it will continue to spread its message of tire safety in this new market. Like other stores, its Indy stores will offer services such as free alignment and lifetime balancing and rotation with four-tire standard installation, courtesy safety inspections and one-year roadside assistance with every tire purchase.

"We always try to go above and beyond for our neighbors. Our free safety inspection events include free wiper blade replacement to ensure proper visibility during rain, free tire pressure checks and top offs, tread depth checks," says Crissy Niese, chief customer officer.

Earlier this month, Tire Discounters announced the opening of two more stores in the south: its third in the Knoxville, Tennessee-area and its fifth in the Huntsville, Alabama-area.