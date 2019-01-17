Bridgestone Americas, Inc. and the County of Monterey announced a two-year agreement for the Firestone brand to be the title sponsor of the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, California. The announcement was made in advance of the start of the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series season.

Firestone is entering its 20th consecutive year as the sole tire supplier of the NTT IndyCar Series and now will bookend the IndyCar calendar with title sponsorship races. The 2019 season will open at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg March 8-10 and crown a champion at the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey September 20-22. The season-ending race at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca brings Indy cars back to the historic track for the first time in 15 years.

“Firestone is a time-tested brand with a rich tradition in open-wheel racing, making it the perfect match for Indycar’s return to this iconic road course,” said Lisa Boggs, director of motorsports for Bridgestone Americas. “With this new sponsorship, Firestone now will help deliver great events for fans when the NTT IndyCar Series season goes green in St. Petersburg and crosses the finish line in Monterey – while continuing to provide world-class tire technology for every lap in between.”

In kicking off a new chapter of Indy car racing at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey will be broadcast live nationally on NBC on Sept. 22. Located in Monterey on California’s Central Coast, the 11-turn, 2.238-mile road course is owned and operated by the County of Monterey.

The 2019 Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey takes place September 20-22. Tickets to the event are on sale now at www.WeatherTechRaceway.com.