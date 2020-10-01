Firestone TBR Tires Will Get Price Increase Nov. 1

Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations (BATO) will conduct a price realignment on all Firestone truck and bus radial (TBR) tires.

The average increase across the Firestone TBR portfolio will be +5%, with some articles increasing up to +8%. All Firestone truck and bus tires shipped on or after Nov. 1 will reflect this increase.

BATO says the price changes reflect current market conditions, including rising production and transportation costs.

Members of the Bridgestone Commercial sales team are contacting customers to provide more detailed information about the changes.