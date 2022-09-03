Connect with us

Firestone Engineering Center Earns ISCC Plus Certification

Bridgestone announced its Firestone Polymer Engineering Pilot Center (PEPC) in Akron, Ohio, has earned the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS recognition for its transparency and traceability of sustainable raw materials including bio, bio-circular and circular-based material to replace synthetic rubber in its transition to a circular economy.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the start of synthetic rubber production by Bridgestone in Akron, Ohio, the company says. The Polymer Engineering and Pilot Center is part of the Bridgestone Americas Technology Center in Akron.

Bridgestone says the ISSC PLUS certification of PEPC supports the “ecology” and “energy” values of the Bridgestone E8 Commitment, which establishes eight values starting with the letter “e” to solidify Bridgestone’s commitment to a more sustainable world.

