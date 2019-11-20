Firestone Industrial Products Names New Director of Engineering

Firestone Industrial Products Company, LLC (FSIP) has hired Zouhair Lazreq to join the company as director of engineering.

As director of engineering, Lazreq will direct FSIP engineering at a global level for all products and services. Specifically, he will oversee product development by leading the global product team to ideate advanced solutions for target geographies, which will help drive company growth in key markets.

Lazreq brings years of product engineering experience to his new role, the company says. He joins FSIP from Dana Incorporated, where he most recently served as director of engineering and technical fellow. Prior to that, he gained experience as lead engineer in noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) for Ford Motor Company and senior project engineer with Roush Industries. Lazreq earned a bachelor of science in physics from Jamiât Mohammed Al-Khâmiss Rabat in Morocco; a master of science in mechanical engineering and a Ph.D. in mechanical engineering, acoustics and vibration from Université de Technologie de Compiègne in France; and a master’s degree in engineering management from Wayne State University.