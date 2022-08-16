Connect with us
Firestone Ag Announces Price Increase in U.S., Canada

Christian Hinton

on

Firestone Agriculture says it will increase prices up to 10% on select products within its Firestone Ag Tire, Track, and Bladder portfolios in both the U.S. and Canada, effective Sept. 1, in response to market dynamics and conditions, including increasing costs of raw materials and logistics.

Price adjustments will be implemented at the specific pattern and article level for each business, the company says. Members of the Firestone Ag Sales teams are contacting customers to provide more detailed information about the changes.

Tire Review Magazine