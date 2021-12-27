Connect with us
Think it’s tough finding help where you are? Try doing it in Fairbanks, AK – Mike Simard says it takes a system.
We can’t find good help these days! Maybe you’ve heard that from colleagues or said it yourself. You look around nearly every type of employer and everyone seems to have the “Help Wanted” sign out – even in the best environment, finding workers is tough.

Of course, as challenging as things are now, this industry has been through tough times today. Tough circumstances take tough people – we’re here to help shop owners make the best of tough times.

Shop Owner Solutions is your life preserver through the industry’s rapids – getting past those 3 am panics or the things that keep you awake any way. In this episode, Doug Kaufman from Shop Owner magazine and Vic Tarasik from Shop Owner Coach, talk with Mike Simard from Simard’s Auto, Fairbanks, AK.

This episode of Shop Owner Solutions is presented by 360 Payments, the automotive industry’s leading credit card processor.

Listen to “Find Good Help Wherever You Are” on Spreaker.

