Mergers and Acquisitions Photo

News

Fenner Precision Polymers Acquires Lumsden Corporation

Fenner Precision Polymers, a Michelin Group Company, acquired Lumsden Corporation, a manufacturer of industrial conveyor belting and wire cloth for the quarry and mining industry.

Danielle Hess

on

Fenner Precision Polymers, a Michelin Group Company, has acquired Lumsden Corporation, a manufacturer of industrial conveyor belting and wire cloth for the quarry and mining industry, as well as related solutions for a wide variety of applications including food processing, heat treating, mining, glass treating, printing and canning. The company says the deal strengthens the position of Fenner Precision Polymers as a supplier of specialized conveying products and introduces new opportunities like metal screening for infrastructure, mining and road applications.

Lumsden Corporation has three major brand categories: Hoyt Wire Cloth, Wiremation Conveyor Belting and Flexx Flow. Hoyt Wire Cloth is largely used in crushed stone, sand and gravel, concrete and asphalt, coal, and recycling applications. Wiremation is focused on food processing, heat treating, fiberglass, glass, and steel applications. Flexx Flow serves food processing markets identical to Wiremation. Under the acquisition, all product brands will be retained and rolled up under the Fenner Precision Polymers portfolio of belting and high-value component solutions, the company said.

The acquisition of Lumsden Belting aids Fenner Precision Polymers in advancing its growth strategy and business objectives, which supports Michelin’s growth objectives in markets “beyond tires,” according to Fenner. It expands core product offerings in belting and high-value components, which increases penetration in food processing and expands reach into other applications such as crushed stone, sand and gravel which will likely find significant growth based on the infrastructure investments planned in the U.S. over the next decade. It also creates a natural extension into the company’s R&D process with polymer development, providing opportunities to engineer next-generation materials, the company said.

In this article:,
Fenner Precision Polymers Acquires Lumsden Corporation

