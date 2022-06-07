Connect with us
Rx-Marijuana

News

Federated Webinar To Discuss Marijuana and The Workplace

Avatar

on

Federated Insurance, a Tire Industry Association member benefits partner, will hold a complimentary webinar on Thursday, June 21, at noon (central time) on marijuana in the workplace.

The one-hour webinar will aim to demystify the complex intersection of marijuana legal reform and safe, productive workplaces. It is targeted at human resources professionals, risk managers, managers and supervisors.

The webinar will cover:

  • Medical marijuana workplace issues;
  • Off-duty use;
  • Corrective action; and
  • Simple steps your organization can take to refresh its existing tools and policies.

Advance registration is required to attend. Register at RMA Complimentary Webinar Invitation.

