Federal Tire Corp.’s Evoluzion F60 tire has received the Red Dot Award.

The Evoluzion F60 is Federal’s flagship tire for ultra-high performance driving.

“We had been honored by Red Dot Award in 2017, and this is our third consecutive year being recognized by this prestigious design award,” Joe Kao, Federal Tire North America operation manager said.

Previous winners of the Red Dot Award include the Xplora MTS and the 595 RS-RR.