FCS Automotive releases 42 new part numbers

FCS Automotive has released 42 new part numbers covering some of the most popular applications on the road today, including the Audi Q5, Ford Ranger, Genesis G80, Honda Accord, Hyundai Accent, Jeep Cherokee, Kia Optima, Lexus GX470, Nissan Maxima, Ram 2500, Toyota Rav4 and more, including:

8 Complete Strut Assemblies (936,389 vehicles in operation);

6 Shock Absorber Assembly Kits (2,696,801vehicles in operation);

16 Shock Absorbers (6,245,071 vehicles in operation);

12 Suspension Struts (2,135,974 vehicles in operation).

According to FCS, all these units are in stock and ready to ship.