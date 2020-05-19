Small Business Admin. Releases New FAQ on PPP Loans

The U.S. Small Business Administration, in consultation with the U.S. Department of Treasury, released an updated FAQ document on May 13 concerning the implementation of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

Click Here to Read More

The document shows that the SBA has determined that loans with an original principal amount of less than $2 million will be deemed to have made the requisite certification regarding the necessity of the loan “in good faith.” This information can be helpful to tire dealers who are awaiting guidance on the forgivability of PPP loans.

SBA has determined that this safe harbor is appropriate because borrowers with loans below this threshold are generally less likely to have had access to adequate sources of liquidity in the current economic environment than borrowers that obtained larger loans. This safe harbor will also promote economic certainty as PPP borrowers with more limited resources endeavor to retain and rehire employees. In addition, given the large volume of PPP loans, this approach will enable SBA to conserve its finite audit resources and focus its reviews on larger loans, where the compliance effort may yield higher returns.

Importantly, borrowers with loans greater than $2 million that do not satisfy this safe harbor may still have an adequate basis for making the required good-faith certification, based on their individual circumstances in light of the language of the certification and SBA guidance. SBA has previously stated that all PPP loans in excess of $2 million, and other PPP loans as appropriate, will be subject to review by SBA for compliance with program requirements set forth in the PPP Interim Final Rules and in the Borrower Application Form.