Falken Tires Announces Price Increase

Sumitomo Rubber North America announced it will increase prices in the U.S. and Canada on Falken brand passenger, light truck and medium truck products by up to 7%. The price increase will be effective May 1.

The company said inline adjustments will be implemented on a per-size basis. The minimum advertised pricing program will be updated to reflect changes.

Sumitomo said several factors have driven the need for this price increase, including increased costs in both transportation and labor, raw materials in addition to other market factors.