January 11, 2019

Falken Tires Gains OE Fitment on Subaru’s New Crosstrek Hybrid

Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. has begun supplying its high-performance Falken Ziex ZE001 A/S tires to Subaru Corp. to use as factory standard tires on their new model Crosstrek Hybrid, which goes on sale in the U.S. this winter.

Subaru’s new model Crosstrek Hybrid combines off-road capabilities of the Crosstrek with the fuel efficiency of an advanced hybrid drive system, Falken says.

Developed specifically to draw out the performance potential of Subaru’s new Crosstrek Hybrid, the Falken Ziex ZE001 A/S all-season tire balances all-road performance and fuel efficiency to fulfill the performance needs of the Crosstrek Hybrid.

