Falken Tires has introduced a new website that makes finding the right Falken tires easier, the company announced.

The revised website, which launched this month, includes a more detailed breakdown of all the brand’s tire offerings, additional in-depth product information and a deep dive into the story of Falken Tires, the brand said.

Falken initially launched its new website in English and will have French Canadian and Spanish-language versions available in early 2023.