Falken Tire Hosts Over 1,500 Dealers in First Year of Falken Academy

In the first year of its crash course in all things Falken Tire, Sumitomo Rubber Industries North America hosted more than 1,500 tire dealers at its headquarters in Rancho Cucamonga, California for Falken Academy.

The quarterly, two-day class, started at the beginning of last year, allows dealers to gain in-depth knowledge of the brand’s product lines as well as get a better understanding of the company’s history, marketing efforts and dealer support services through classroom and driving activities. In 2019, Falken will continue its academy, featuring new products, new on-track driving exercises and more interactive classroom sessions.

“Our goal is to have every attendee walk away with a clear understanding of Falken as a brand, experience key performance and safety features of our tires and know they can look to us as a full line supplier they can grow with,” said Nick Fousekis, director of advertising and promotions for Falken Tire.

With one year of the program under their belts, Fousekis said dealers have walked away with a better understanding of the company’s programs and how they can grow their business with Falken as well as how its products perform in different elements.

They also get an insider look into new products yet to be released. At the academy last year, the company gave dealers a peek at its Wildpeak H/T HT02 for pickup trucks, diesel towing and hauling applications.

In order to refine the program for 2019, Fousekis said the company used dealer feedback from a survey sent out after the academy to see what they liked and what they suggested should be included in the academy. While mum on specific improvements made after the academy’s first year, Falken Tire expects to have even more dealers go through the academy in 2019.

