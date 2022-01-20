Connect with us

Falken Tires Named Sponsor of Monster Energy Supercross

Falken Tires will return to the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross series as an official sponsor joining sister brand Dunlop Motorcycle Tires. The two brands will work together on a dual-branded activation at nine rounds of the exciting stadium and in-field racetrack series.

Falken Tires and Dunlop Motorcycle tires are expanding their commitment together to build awareness and exposure within this popular race program and to highlight their respective four-wheel and two-wheel product lines.

For all attendees, the Monster Energy Fan Fest is a key part of the atmosphere at every Supercross race. It’s where fans can see the bikes up close and take in various pit activations, including visiting the Falken and Dunlop booths and related activities.

