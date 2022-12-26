Falken Sponsored Drivers Snag Top Posts in GAS Finals

Three of Team Falken’s drivers competing in the Great American Shortcourse (GAS) Finals at the San Bernardino County Fairgrounds combined for a total of seven top finishes.

Running his four-cylinder Mini Open pick-up against many ULTRA4 and Open V8-powered opponents, Brian Cannon came into the finals as the Mini Open point series champion, according to Falken.

“We ran a couple of rounds with the V8 trucks and were able to not only keep up with them, but in Rounds 3 & 4, we swept the weekend,” says Cannon. “Despite a lost belt in the final rounds, we secured enough points to take the championship for the Mini Open class.”

Running in the Pro Buggy class on Wildpeak A/T3W tires, Falken said driver Matt Brister earned the pole for Saturday’s race. While Brister finished in third the following day, he was able to secure second place for the overall event.