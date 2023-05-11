 Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers Recognized by Children's of Alabama

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers Recognized by Children’s of Alabama

The company donated $1 for every oil change completed at Alabama locations throughout the month of April.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Express-Oil-donations

Birmingham-headquartered Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers announced its “Changing Oil, Changing Lives” campaign in its home state of Alabama surpassed $1 million in donations to the Children’s of Alabama Art and Expressive Therapy program just as this year’s campaign kicked off on April 1.  

Related Articles

To celebrate this accomplishment, Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers was honored with a plaque on the “Pillars of Community” display in the hospital during a ceremony in March. 

“Because our customers support this campaign, more than $1 million dollars to date have been donated to art therapy that helps pediatric patients process diagnoses and treatments that no kid should have to face,” said Jim Durkin, chief executive officer of Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers. 

This April, the company said it donated $1 for every oil change completed at its Alabama stores to Children’s of Alabama. Funds raised support Children’s Art and Expressive Therapy program, which provides a creative outlet for pediatric patients to process their feelings. Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers is the sole supporter of the program. One facet of the program is “Legacy Artwork” where terminal patients and their families collaborate on a piece of art that commemorates the child’s life. 

Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers hosted events at locations in Hoover, Huntsville, and Montgomery where the public was invited to view the art created by pediatric patients and their therapists.

You May Also Like

Trusted Tire Auto
Continental-EV-Infrastructure
Epicor-Sloan
BARTEC-TPMS
News

Yokohama Completes Acquisition of Trelleborg Wheel Systems

According to the manufacturer, the TWS acquisition is part of its strategic initiatives to expand its OHT business.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-TWS

Yokohama Rubber announced it has completed the acquisition of all outstanding shares of Trelleborg Wheel Systems Holding AB (TWS) from Trelleborg AB. From the second quarter of fiscal 2023, Yokohama Rubber said its consolidated accounts will include TWS, the estimated impact of which is currently under examination.

According to the manufacturer, the TWS acquisition is part of its strategic initiatives to expand its OHT business. Yokohama Rubber believes that, among commercial tires, the OHT segment is capable of securing stably high earnings.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Goodyear Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Goodyear expects resumption of growth in Q4 amid weak Q1 results.

By Christian Hinton
Goodyear-blimp
Auto Care Association Forms New Sustainability Committee

The committee features perspectives on sustainability across the entire industry.

By Christian Hinton
Sustainability-Auto-Care-Association
Tire Industry Project Welcomes New Executive Director

Larisa Kryachkova will help lead the Tire Industry Project towards its enhanced sustainability mission.

By Christian Hinton
TIP-New-ED-
Myers Tire Supply Introduces New 2023 Full-line Catalog

The new catalog combines products from Myers and Mohawk Rubber and features 650 new items.

By Christian Hinton
Myers-tire-catalog

Other Posts

ATD Named One of Charlotte’s Best Companies in 2023

American Tire Distributors credited its “connected culture” for earning the local recognition.

By Christian Hinton
award-stock
Hankook Tire Wins Four iF Design Awards

Hankook Tire’s EV tire, iON evo, and the robotic wheel system, Wheel Bot, were recognized for excellence in design.

By Christian Hinton
Hankook-Design-Awards
TBC Corp. Promotes Sam Kato to President, CEO

Laurent Bourrut will retire after completing his two-year stint as president of TBC.

By Christian Hinton
TBC-CEO
Wendel Burt, Founder of Burt Brothers Tire & Service, Dies at 68

Burt was instrumental in growing Burt Brothers to its current 18-store footprint in Utah, predominantly in the Salt Lake City area.

By Madeleine Winer
Wendel Burt Burt Brothers Tire & Service