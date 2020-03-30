Connect with us

Expiring ASE Certifications Extended Until Dec. 31

ASE has automatically extended all ASE certifications expiring on June 30, 2020 to a new date of Dec. 31, 2020. The announcement was made on March 30 by Tim Zilke, president and CEO of the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE).

“During these challenging times, we don’t want service professionals to worry about expiring ASE certifications. To help ease their minds, ASE has automatically extended all expiring certifications until year-end,” said Zilke. “Our transportation infrastructure needs skilled individuals with professional credentials to keep the supply chain and motoring public going. They have the full support of ASE and we thank them for their commitment to professionalism and dedicated service, today and every day.”

More information about ASE certification and testing can be found by visiting www.ase.com. Upon successful completion of an ASE test, ASE certification credentials are valid for five years and have an expiration date of either June 30 or December 31, depending on when the certification was earned. Expiration dates can be found online at myASE and reminders are sent before credentials expire.

