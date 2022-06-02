Connect with us
Advertisement

Garage Studio

The Evolution of Brake Pad Materials

Christian Hinton

on

Watch Video Distraction Free
Advertisement

There have been a lot of changes over the years to brake pad materials and manufacturing methods. We delve into the evolution of brake materials, in this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Back in the day, there were only two prominent friction material families – semi-metallics and non-asbestos organics. Semi-metallics were known for being more aggressive or suited for applications with heavier loads and braking forces. Non-asbestos organics were for lighter passenger vehicles where noise and longevity were the top concerns.

In the first part of the 20th century, friction materials were woven with asbestos fibers. As material engineers improved resins, they ditched the woven materials to make a better brake material called a semi-metallic. These materials still had asbestos content, but the ability to mold and bond a friction material to a shoe or backing plate had a definite advantage.

Advertisement

Non-asbestos organic, or NAO friction materials, typically wear more than harder semi-metallic compounds. Most premium-quality NAO and ceramic-based linings were meant to provide long life and wear less than an equivalent set of NAO pads on the same application.

Then about 20 years ago, ceramic friction material made its way into the industry. Ceramic materials that go into a brake pad are tiny strands engineered to be a certain length and width. Some of the early articles on ceramic say the fibers were a replacement for asbestos fibers. But, these synthetic ceramics fibers also increased the performance of the friction materials.

Advertisement

There are three advantages of ceramic friction material in specific applications. First, ceramic materials offer stable performance under a wide range of temperatures. Second, ceramic brake pads manage heat in the caliper better on some vehicles than in some non-ceramic applications. Third, ceramic brake dust does not show up on or stick to wheels like other brake pad formulations.

Evolutions also came on the service side, as brake dynamometers were introduced. The benefits of this? Brake dynamometers can simulate the conditions the brake system will experience in a much shorter time. This means that a brake dynamometer can simulate the mass, inertia and performance capabilities of a vehicle.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Garage Studio: Why Proper ADAS Alignment is Important

Garage Studio: How to Reduce Wheel Balancing Comebacks

Garage Studio: Why You Should Replace Control Arms and Bushings in Pairs

Garage Studio: Why are Tires Black?

Advertisement

on

The Evolution of Brake Pad Materials

on

How to Cultivate a Company Culture in Your Tire Business

on

What is a Tire's Role in Preventing Hydroplaning?

on

Alignment Tips to Boost Your Shop's Profitability
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: Replacing Rubber, Snap-In TPMS Valves During Tire Service

TPMS: The Costly TPMS Mistake You Don’t Want to Make

Business Operations: Cultivating a Company Culture in Your Tire Business

Commercial Tires: Toyo Tires Introduces Heavy-Duty M325 Tire

Commercial Tires: New Commercial Truck Tires Highlight Yokohama’s TMC Booth

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Hennessy Industries Inc.

Hennessy Industries Inc.
Contact: Kevin KeefePhone: 615-641-7533Phone: 800-688-6496Fax: 615-641-5104
1601 JP Hennessy Dr., LaVergne TN 37086
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Garage Studio

Why are Tires Black?

Garage Studio

How to Reduce Wheel Balancing Comebacks

Garage Studio

Why You Should Replace Control Arms and Bushings in Pairs

Garage Studio

Alignment Tips to Boost Your Shop’s Profitability
Connect
Tire Review Magazine