The Evolution of Battery Diagnostic Tools

When we talk about batteries, charging and starting system diagnostics, there are certain aspects of it that have always been the same due to fundamental electronic principles. However, in the realm of tools, everything has changed. Electronics, along with charging and starting system technology, has advanced so dramatically over the last 20 years, that you must keep updating them to have the most modern equipment. In this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video, we will discuss some of these changes, and why they’re important.

One of the most common diagnostic tools is a digital battery tester. They’ve become so affordable that many technicians choose to buy their own. They work by measuring battery conductance, which is ultimately a determination of the available plate surface inside a battery.

The reason digital battery testers are so widely used is that they are quick and easy, and they are accurate even on a battery that is not fully charged. A weak battery can cause a lot of problems in a modern vehicle with multiple electronic control units. It’s important to identify battery trouble long before a vehicle won’t start or begins to set low voltage trouble codes.

Every time a car is in your bay, a digital battery tester makes it easy to check the battery. Not only is it important to your customer, but it’s a good upsell for you. If you don’t catch it, someone else will.
All that being said, a traditional battery load tester is still very important to have. If there’s a starting or charging concern and it indicates anything less than a perfect battery, then we get into unpredictable territory where results might not be 100 percent accurate. If there’s any question about battery condition, a traditional load tester will give you absolute results. A weak battery has no way to hide from a load tester.

Modern load testers have come a long way from what they were years ago. Today’s testers are easy to hook up and feature digital displays, inductive amp clamps and a higher degree of accuracy, providing you with the performance to get the job done accurately.

