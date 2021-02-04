EuroVent Introduces New Fixed Motorized Hose Reel System

Click Here to Read More

This latest system was developed for use with automotive vehicles, diesel trucks, heavy equipment, aircraft ventilation, military vehicles, marine applications and municipal vehicles, among others.

One of the key features of this new system includes encoder technology where even loss of power will not impact the pre-set hose drop length, the company says. Additional features include hose options for specific temperatures, a power disconnect switch and a UL508A Listed industrial control panel.

All EuroVent vehicle exhaust extraction systems are customized to each facility and its unique specifications, the company says. Systems are professionally designed and installed to reduce energy consumption and air loss with a guaranteed removal of harmful exhaust fumes from light-duty to larger commercial vehicles.