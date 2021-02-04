Connect with us
EuroVent-Hose-Reel-System-2021

News

EuroVent Introduces New Fixed Motorized Hose Reel System

This latest system was developed for use with automotive vehicles, diesel trucks, heavy equipment, aircraft ventilation, military vehicles, marine applications and municipal vehicles, among others.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

EuroVent Vehicle Exhaust Extraction has added a new 4-6-in. fixed motorized hose reel system to its product line.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

This latest system was developed for use with automotive vehicles, diesel trucks, heavy equipment, aircraft ventilation, military vehicles, marine applications and municipal vehicles, among others.

One of the key features of this new system includes encoder technology where even loss of power will not impact the pre-set hose drop length, the company says. Additional features include hose options for specific temperatures, a power disconnect switch and a UL508A Listed industrial control panel.

All EuroVent vehicle exhaust extraction systems are customized to each facility and its unique specifications, the company says. Systems are professionally designed and installed to reduce energy consumption and air loss with a guaranteed removal of harmful exhaust fumes from light-duty to larger commercial vehicles.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

News: OTAA Adds New Virtual Training Courses for Members

News: TrakMotive Introduces 16 New Driveshaft Assemblies

News: Michelin Adds 30 Sizes to CrossClimate2 Tire Line

News: Continental ATE Brake Fluid Gets New Packaging Design

Advertisement

on

EuroVent Introduces New Fixed Motorized Hose Reel System

on

Titan Accepting Applications for 2021 Tractor Restoration

on

GRI Specialty Tire Plant Celebrates Three Years

on

Alligator Adds 8th-Gen. Corvette Coverage to Sens.It TPMS
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: Autel Releases ITS600 Tire Service, Diagnostic Tablet

Passenger/Light Truck: The Science Behind Ride & Handling

Business Operations: Are You a Leader if No One Follows You?

Commercial Tires: Goodyear Introduces New Commercial Tires at Conference

TPMS: Bartec USA Makes Fourth Tool Update of 2020

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Discount Tire Supply

Phone: 855-550-2626Fax: 909-267-6268
4602 E. Arrow Hwy., Montclair CA 91763
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX
Bridgestone-Newsmakers-800x400 Bridgestone-Newsmakers-800x400

Featured

2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas
Connect