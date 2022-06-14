AAPEX Online Training Focuses On European Vehicle Diagnostics

The AAPEX Repair Shop HQ Online Training Series continues in June with two free sessions geared toward shop owners, technicians and service advisors: “No Code Drivability Diagnostic Strategies For BMW, Mercedes and VW/Audi,” on Wednesday, June 15, and “Service Advisors: Customer Satisfaction Starts With Communication,” on Tuesday, June 28.

The 45-minute sessions begin at 2 p.m. EDT. To attend, shop personnel should register at AAPEXshow.com/webinar. All sessions will be recorded and available to anyone who registers, including those unable to attend. AAPEX says 50 randomly-selected attendees will receive a $10 Amazon gift card, the company says.



AAPEX introduced the eight-part Repair Shop HQ Online Training Series in April to provide important technical training and management content for shop owners and shop personnel, the company says. The free sessions, produced by ShopOwner and Tire Review, will continue in September.

