ESCO Extends Product Line with Tire Bead Seaters

ESCO now offers a full range of bead seaters available in a variety of tank capacities and discharge valves.
ESCO has introduced a full line of redesigned tire bead seaters to its products, the Hurricane and Cyclone series.

Used to seat the tire bead on all size tires, ESCO now offers a full range of bead seaters available in a variety of tank capacities and discharge valves.

ESCO says both the Cyclone and Hurricane bead seater models are equipped with robust air tanks, all ASME certified. The Cyclone series includes a robust steel air tank, equipped with a newly redesigned butterfly release valve designed to throw-back, instead of forward. The Hurricane series bead seater tanks are available in three sizes (5, 9, and 13 gallons), all equipped with lightweight aluminum air tanks and reinforced heavy-duty welded feet with protective rubber for increased longevity while not in use, ESCO says.

Hurricane series bead seaters are designed to deliver a quick burst of precise and accurate air with the release of the external push-button style valve. All bead seater models prevent wasting air in the discharge process while providing a safe and controlled application, the company says.

All ESCO bead seaters are equipped with a high-force discharge barrel. Each style seater possesses a fast and powerful discharge system to quickly release air and seat tire beads on the first shot, ESCO says. Both the Cyclone and Hurricane bead seater models include safety glasses and hearing protection.

