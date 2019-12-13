ESCO Redesigns Trolley Jack Handle

After evaluation, testing and research, ESCO is offering a redesigned three-ton jack with a modified “T” handle on the Pro Series Trolley Jack model 90521.

The original Pro Series Trolley Jack was previously equipped with a plastic composite “T” handle, prone to failure with vigorous shop application. Making for a sturdier unit, more capable of handling the wear of daily use, the new “T” handles promote less cost and downtime for the end-user, the company says.

The newly redesigned “T” handle boasts a robust and sturdy welded steel construction and rubber handgrips. The reengineered handles will eliminate the need for replacement parts, hence, reducing the overall cost to the customer over the lifetime of the trolley jack.

These changes have been made effective immediately and are available in current stock.