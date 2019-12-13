Products/ESCO
December 13, 2019

ESCO Redesigns Trolley Jack Handle

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Registration Open for Auto Care Association 2020 Trade Mission to Peru

ESCO Redesigns Trolley Jack Handle

Vredestein Wintrac Pro Awarded in Third-Party Tests

Ford v Ferrari: 60 Second Brake Rotor Swap

Toyo Tire Promotes New Director of Sales, Makes Changes to Sales Structure

YouTube Video on Brake Pad Testing by ‘Engineering Explained’ Trending With Over 1.3M Views

Epicor Releases Automated Widgets Analytics Portfolio

Pep Boys Opens Relocated Service and Tire Center in New Jersey

Firestone Industrial Products Names New Director of Engineering

Continental Tire Supports 'Dinner with Racers' Amazon Prime Series

ESCO-Trolley-Jack

After evaluation, testing and research, ESCO is offering a redesigned three-ton jack with a modified “T” handle on the Pro Series Trolley Jack model 90521.

The original Pro Series Trolley Jack was previously equipped with a plastic composite “T” handle, prone to failure with vigorous shop application. Making for a sturdier unit, more capable of handling the wear of daily use, the new “T” handles promote less cost and downtime for the end-user, the company says.

Trolley-Jack-Handle-NEW-ESCO

The newly redesigned “T” handle boasts a robust and sturdy welded steel construction and rubber handgrips. The reengineered handles will eliminate the need for replacement parts, hence, reducing the overall cost to the customer over the lifetime of the trolley jack.

These changes have been made effective immediately and are available in current stock.

Show Full Article