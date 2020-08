ESCO has released the HD Stud Kleen, a stud and wheel surface cleaner specifically designed for medium- and heavy-duty truck applications.

The new HD Stud Kleen cleans the wheel and hub mating surface and studs, allowing accurate torque, preventing potential vibrations and seized rims.

Accommodating medium up to heavy-duty truck stud sizes 3/4-in. and 22mm, the HD Stud Kleen is designed to fit over the stud on a truck hub and is compatible with ½-in. air impacts.