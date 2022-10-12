Erik Olsen, Past TBC Corp. President & CEO, Dies

Erik R. Olsen, former president and CEO of TBC Corp., passed away peacefully on Sept. 28 after a brief illness, according to his obituary. He was 59.

Olsen joined TBC in 2004 as senior vice president and chief marketing officer. After one year with the organization, his responsibilities were expanded to include oversight of TBC’s distribution arm, at the time Carroll Tire, as president. In 2008, he was named president and CEO of TBC Wholesale Group. He was appointed COO of TBC Corporation in 2013, and, in January 2014, he took office as TBC Corporation’s president and chief executive officer. TBC says under his leadership the company experienced rapid growth and expansion; navigated the integration of Carroll Tire and TCi to create NTW; was recognized as one of 50 most engaged workplaces in North America; earned the highest customer experience ratings in the company’s history; and strategically expanded the organization’s footprint and service area all while implementing and capitalizing on strategic initiatives to support the organization’s industry-leading position.

Olsen was born in New York City on July 28, 1963. He attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, before starting his “long and storied career, full of accomplishments too numerous to list,” his obituary says. He is survived by his wife, Heather Olsen; his sons Christopher and Thomas Olsen; his daughter Kesley (Story) Cosgrove; his sister Kristin Landis and brother-in-law Eric Landis; his nephews Kyle and Clay Landis; and his niece Kate Landis. His obituary says he “will always be remembered by those who truly knew him as a most generous, thoughtful and loving man. He forever placed himself second to those for whom he cared and loved. Wherever he went, he lit up the room and was always remembered. He lived life to the fullest, on his own terms and always wanted to bring joy to those around him.”

