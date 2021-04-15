Connect with us
Epicor ISE Offers Access to TireConnect by Bridgestone

TireConnect helps automotive service providers increase revenue by expanding into the retail tire category, Epicor says.
Tire Review Staff

Epicor Software Corporation says that users of the Epicor Integrated Service Estimator (ISE) solution now have optional access to the TireConnect by Bridgestone tire sourcing tool.

Epicor ISE is a cloud-based mechanical estimating and sourcing solution. The company says the ISE solution enables service writers to complete comprehensive, accurate mechanical repair estimates – and then source all required parts – in a fraction of the time required by many other solutions. This data can then be imported to any of more than 50 popular automotive point-of-sale systems.

The TireConnect tool enables businesses to become full-service tire retailers. The tool provides, on a single screen, all the information needed for service writers and online customers to make informed tire purchases based on a wide range of buying criteria, the company says. TireConnect is integrated with leading tire wholesalers and manufacturers, eliminating the need to refer to print catalogs or use the telephone to gather information needed to complete a quote.

