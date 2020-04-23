Epicor Enhances MechanicNet Cloud CRM

Epicor Software Corporation says it has introduced a number of enhancements to its Epicor MechanicNet Cloud CRM solution.
The latest release includes an improved reputation manager, new customer data reports, and a more robust set of tools for communicating with customers.
Epicor says among the new or enhanced features in this release are:
- New reputation manager, which aggregates website, Facebook, Google, and Yelp reviews on the solution’s analytics dashboard (OBD4 Business dashboard);
- New frequency report, including actionable reporting on customer and vehicle frequency, and related average repair order (ARO) and spending;
- New “Drifted Away” report, showing customers who have been in the shop three times in the previous 18 months but have not returned in the past six months;
- Expanded Mtexting capabilities, including a modernized layout, smart search, image and video capabilities, and customer response alerts;
- Expanded MCal appointment management allowing shops to send appointment reminders via text message;
- Enterprise dashboard provides multi-shop owners with consolidated data from all connected locations, including ROI, KPIs, marketing data, customer behaviors, and more;
- Expanded thank you program, which sends text messages with links to Google and other review pages; and
- Postcards, which can be added at an additional cost and used to target customers without an email address.