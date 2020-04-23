Connect with us

News

Epicor Enhances MechanicNet Cloud CRM

on

Epicor Software Corporation says it has introduced a number of enhancements to its Epicor MechanicNet Cloud CRM solution.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The latest release includes an improved reputation manager, new customer data reports, and a more robust set of tools for communicating with customers.

Epicor_MechanicNet-0420-Enterprise-Dashboard
Epicor_MechanicNet-0420-mTexting

Epicor says among the new or enhanced features in this release are:

  • New reputation manager, which aggregates website, Facebook, Google, and Yelp reviews on the solution’s analytics dashboard (OBD4 Business dashboard);
  • New frequency report, including actionable reporting on customer and vehicle frequency, and related average repair order (ARO) and spending;
  • New “Drifted Away” report, showing customers who have been in the shop three times in the previous 18 months but have not returned in the past six months;
  • Expanded Mtexting capabilities, including a modernized layout, smart search, image and video capabilities, and customer response alerts;
  • Expanded MCal appointment management allowing shops to send appointment reminders via text message;
  • Enterprise dashboard provides multi-shop owners with consolidated data from all connected locations, including ROI, KPIs, marketing data, customer behaviors, and more;
  • Expanded thank you program, which sends text messages with links to Google and other review pages; and
  • Postcards, which can be added at an additional cost and used to target customers without an email address.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Epicor Enhances MechanicNet Cloud CRM

on

Cooper Tire Reopens U.S., Serbia Manufacturing Plants

on

Coker Tire Now Offers Dunlop Sport Classic Radial Tires

on

TGI Opens Distribution Center in Tampa, FL
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Tires: UPDATED: Tire Dealers Increase COVID-19 Precautions

TPMS: Schrader TPMS Solutions Introduces EZ-Sensor GO

Featured: Ford TPMS Service Tips

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Counteract Balancing Beads Inc.

Counteract Balancing Beads Inc.
Contact: Mishelle LeBlancPhone: 519-837-3331Phone: 800-572-8952Fax: 519-837-3088
70 Watson Pkwy S. Unit 8, Guelph ON N1L0C3
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect