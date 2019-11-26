Business Operations/Epicor Software Corp.
November 26, 2019

Epicor Releases Automated Widgets Analytics Portfolio

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff

Epicor-pop-up-analytics

Epicor Software Corporation has released a portfolio of automated widgets designed to automate the delivery of product, application, account and other intelligence at the point of sale.

The new Epicor IDA widgets automatically appear based on keywords entered into browser-based solutions, including electronic catalogs, shop management systems and Microsoft Outlook. The user can gain deeper insight by clicking on the widget to connect with subscription-based analytics available through Epicor, the company says.

Epicor is offering free demonstrations of its new parts replacement rate widget, which ranks part demand by vehicle application across product categories, and a customer account management widget that automatically provides account status, purchase trends and other key information when an authorized user enters the customer name into an integrated browser-based solution.

