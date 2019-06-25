Electronic Specialties Introduces Back Probe Kit

Electronic Specialties has introduced a new product: the #804 10-piece back probe kit.

This kit features an assortment of the company’s most popular back probes designed for diagnostic and electrical troubleshooting, Electronic Specialties says. Each probe connects to industry standard 4mm banana plugs. If you already have a test lead kit, these will fit.

Included are two pieces of Flexible Back Probe Pins, two pieces of Spoon Probe Backprobers, 4 pieces of Mini Back Probes/Wire Piercers and two pieces of Mini Alligator Clips.

The kit includes a hard storage case for safe keeping. Applications include automotive, industrial, HVAC, electrical, heavy-duty, equipment, marine and more.

More information can be accessed at www.esitest.com. Literature can be obtained free by calling 800-227-1603.