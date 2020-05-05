Connect with us

News

EEOC Updates Business Guidelines for COVID-19

on

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has released updated guidance regarding COVID-19 and its effects on workplace practices.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The EEOC has released guidance that first affirms that all of the laws it enforces are still in full effect during COVID-19. However, the guidance explains that these laws should not interfere or prevent employers from following health guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) or other public health authorities. The EEOC also warned employers that CDC and public health guidance will continue to change as the pandemic evolves, so employers should follow the most current information on maintaining workplace safety.

The EEOC’s guidance provides the following:

  • Health risk inquiries: Employers may ask employees if they or anyone in their home have tested positive for COVID-19, have taken a test for the virus, or have symptoms associated with COVID-19. Employers are not permitted, however, to ask these questions to teleworking employees. Employers may also require employees to have their temperatures taken before entering the employer’s premises.
  • Confidentiality: All medical information gathered by employers about their employees regarding COVID-19, including information about symptoms and body temperatures, is confidential medical information. Therefore, this information should be stored separately in a medical file. An employer can tell a public health agency if it learns an employee has COVID-19. Employers must take measures to limit the dissemination of employee health information and limit the number of people who are told the name of an infected employee.
  • “High risk” employees: Employers may not exclude from work employees who have been identified as high risk, such as pregnant women, who neither have symptoms of COVID-19 nor have tested positive for COVID-19.
  • Hiring and onboarding: Employers can screen job applicants for symptoms of COVID-19 after making a conditional offer of employment, as long as it does so for all applicants for that position. Employers can also delay the start date if an applicant has COVID-19 or withdraw the job offer if the employer needs the applicant to start immediately.
  • Reasonable accommodations and PPE: While an employer can always require its employees to wear PPE, employers should be prepared to make reasonable accommodations based on disabilities, such as breathing conditions or allergies to certain materials. Religious accommodations can also be raised by employees based on the requirement to wear PPE.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

BendPak Acquires Garage Equipment Supply Assets

TIA Partner Federated Providing COVID-19 Relief Credit

Dan Molloy Hosting 'How to End Price Wars' Webinar

Bright Spots: SRNA Shares Signs of Tire Industry Recovery

Advertisement

on

EEOC Updates Business Guidelines for COVID-19

on

TIA Signs Onto Group Credit Sales Letter to Congress

on

Auto Care Assoc. Joins America's Recovery Fund Coalition

on

GRI Managing Director on New Presidential Task Force
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Tires: UPDATED: Tire Dealers Increase COVID-19 Precautions

TPMS: Schrader TPMS Solutions Introduces EZ-Sensor GO

Featured: What is 0W16 Oil and How is It Different than 0W20?

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Bartec USA

Bartec USA
Phone: 586-685-1300Phone: 866-407-8767Fax: 586-323-3801
44231 Phoenix Dr., Sterling Heights MI 48314
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect