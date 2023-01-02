 Educate Your Customers to Build a Trustworthy Relationship

In this Continental Tire Garage Studio video, we talk about how tire dealers across the country build trust with customers.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

Don’t you wish everything aged like a fine wine? While wine gets better as the years go on, we humans are subject to old age and wrinkles and our great inventions like cars get rusted and worn out. The tires on those cars get worn out, too. Like our bodies, the more miles you put on tires, the more they wear down.

In this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video, let’s talk about how tire dealers and equipment manufacturers across the country build trust with customers by advising them on how to get the most out of their tire life.

For tire dealers, tire wear and service mean steady business. You want your customers to choose your shop the next time they are searching for general service or notice irregular treadwear. That relationship is built initially at the point of sale when you gain your customer’s trust by educating them about their tire options and how to get the most out of them.

Having the right equipment at the shop combined with tire service reminders, for things like oil changes and tire rotations, keeps customers coming back, whether they just bought tires or come for regular service.

Communicate to customers that the most important part of tire longevity is what is inside of it. Air pressure is the number one contributor to increased or decreased tire life and not maintaining the correct pressure can cause irregular tread and edge wear.

Experts recommend shops invest in tread depth scanning technology to keep their customers aware of their tire health and remaining longevity.

Technology like drive-over tread depth scanning to inspect various tire health components give your customers the ability to look at what may need servicing that day or down the line, which can lead to return visits and give you a return on investment. If you don’t have the technology, how are you supposed to help fix unseen customer issues? You could miss service opportunities, and in turn miss more profit.

Without proper tire wear education at the point of sale, customers’ tires may wear prematurely, and they may end up not trusting your shop for future tire and vehicle service needs. Advice and service reminders will help you gain your customer’s trust.

