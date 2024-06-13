 Educate your customers utilizing AI

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
Video

Educate your customers utilizing AI

Discover how to generate quick, accurate explanations for repair orders and estimates, boosting your shop’s credibility and customer trust.

Tire Review Staff
By Tire Review Staff
Published:

In this video, Andrew Markel shares a game-changing solution: Artificial Intelligence. Learn how AI, specifically ChatGPT, can create informative and concise content to educate your customers effectively. Discover how to generate quick, accurate explanations for repair orders and estimates, boosting your shop’s credibility and customer trust.

Related Articles

Key Topics Covered:

  • The challenge of educating customers about vehicle maintenance
  • How AI and ChatGPT can simplify customer education
  • Step-by-step guide to using ChatGPT for creating informative content
  • Enhancing repair orders and estimates with AI-generated explanations
  • Building trust and credibility with your customers

This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

You May Also Like

sally-thomas-1400-REV
3633-Phaelona bradley
Club 3633

Even in the face of adversity, Randy John proves he will remain resilient

Randy leverages his expertise and customer relationships to strengthen Double Coin’s brand presence.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
3633-Randy john

In the tire industry, you’ll be hard-pressed to find anything more important than maintaining customer relationships. Randy John, regional sales manager at Double Coin, takes that concept to heart. Developing trust and open communication with customers is at the core of his over three-decade career in the tire industry, a career that has taken him from the Southwest to the Midwest.

Read Full Article

More Video Posts
How Patti Jindra’s love of learning gives her tire shop the edge

Patti has made a career out of a commitment to professional development and to doing the best for the customer.

By David Sickels
3633-Jindra-1400
Suzy Darter reflects on decades of breaking barriers and setting standards

Suzy saw a multitude of successes in the tire industry by avoiding distractions and doing right by the customer.

By David Sickels
3633-suzy-1400
A dedication to mentorship and support makes Cole Fraser shine in the tire industry

The Black’s Tire regional manager has a reputation for making those around him excel in everything they do.

By David Sickels
3633-fraser-1400
Do EVs require special brake pads?

Proper brake pad selection is crucial for EVs to ensure consistent stopping power and long pad life.

By Tire Review Staff
EV-IQ-brakepads-1400

Other Posts

SUV/CUV tires continue to grow and adapt

Ask the customer questions to learn their routine and the type of performance they look for in CUV or SUV tires.

By Christian Hinton
TR-Continental-SUV-and-CUV-tires-continue-to-grow-and-adapt
AMN Drivetime with APSG’s Mike Mohler

For Mohler, it all began in Monroe, Louisiana, where he worked for his father, Ray.

By Tire Review Staff
Four important scan tool components

Considering a scan tool should involve a review of the internal and external components that impact the unit’s performance and durability.

By Christian Hinton
TR-Continental-Four-important-scan-tool-components
Preparing your shop to service larger-sized rims

While large rims may enhance the appearance and performance of customers’ vehicles, it poses challenges for your shop.

By Christian Hinton