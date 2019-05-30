eBay Adds Firestone, TBC Corp. Stores to Tire Installation Program

eBay has partnered with CarAdvise, a leading vehicle repair and maintenance technology platform, to expand its Tire Installation Program.

The new partnership with CarAdvise initially adds 3,500 tire shops to eBay’s tire installer network including top national chains like Firestone, Tires Plus, National Tire and Battery and Tire Kingdom. Thousands of additional brand name shops within the CarAdvise network are slated to roll out over the coming months, eBay says. eBay Motors’ shoppers now have access to more than ten times the amount of current tire listings that offer installation services at check out, with more added throughout the year.

“As the nation’s leading automotive repair and maintenance technology platform, we are thrilled to partner with eBay Motors allowing their customers to leverage our technology and extensive network to further streamline eBay’s online tire buying process,” said Greg Tepas, founder and CEO of CarAdvise. “Through this partnership, we’re able to connect with millions of eBay automotive shoppers offering increased convenience and selection when it comes to servicing their vehicle.”

Through the collaboration with CarAdvise, auto buyers shop top tire brands and conveniently add professional installation services with their purchase. At check-out, customers are prompted to choose a service provider in their local area and complete the transaction. Following payment on eBay, customers easily select a preferred date and time for their installation appointment and can add additional services like a wheel alignment or oil change via the CarAdvise platform

eBay first introduced Tire Installation Services in the summer of 2017 in Germany and the United States. With an initial 9,000 locations across the country, shoppers can bundle new tire purchases with professional installation in their area. The feature ships customers’ tire purchases directly to nearby automotive repair shops for installation at no additional cost.

“eBay Motors customers are able to shop our marketplace knowing they’ll get an exceptional end-to-end automotive shopping experience,” said Marie Niewiroski, director of parts and accessories for eBay Motors. “By expanding our Tire Installation Program with CarAdvise, we’re providing a broad selection of tires from top brands, coupled with competitive pricing and local installation, to satisfy the needs of our eBay Motors customers.”



In 2018, eBay announced partnerships with Handy, Porch and Installernet to launch eBay’s installation services, in which shoppers have the ability to add a professional service for installation at checkout across home and electronic categories. eBay said it will continue to make enhancements to the shopping experience and invest in opportunities to expand its selection, value and trusted, service offerings to meet the needs of shoppers.