Dynamic Friction Company Introduces Tesla Model S, X Brake Rotors and Pads

Dynamic Friction Company (DFC) has added Tesla Model S (2012-2019) and Model X (2016-2019) brake components to the DFC premium brake offering.

The new part number additions have been made available in DFC’s premium rotor, friction and hardware line.

DFC’s GeoSpec Coated brake rotor offering has been engineered to precise specifications in order to mimic the Tesla factory components, the company says. All DFC GeoSpec Coated brake rotors are specially coated to form a durable and attractive silver-gray finish that fights rust. Each rotor is prepared with a non-directional finish.