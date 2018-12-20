Dunn Tire Partners with Uber

A year after ridesharing came to upstate New York, Uber is partnering with a tire retailer and automotive services provider in the region to help care for their drivers’ vehicle needs.

Dunn Tire announced that it is the preferred partner of Uber in the market area. Under the partnership, approximately 5,000 Uber drivers in Dunn Tire’s New York service area will receive discounts on Dunn Tire products and services.

“Whether it’s your daily commute, a special night out or a holiday road trip, we all want the same thing – a safe ride and a safe return home,” said Robert Clark, managing director of retail operations, Dunn Tire. “That has been the guiding principle at Dunn Tire for 45 years, and we’re proud to work with Uber to make sure their drivers know the Dunn difference.”

Established in 1973, Dunn Tire operates a total of 26 retail locations from Western New York to Syracuse. In addition to tires and tire-related services, including seasonal tire changeover, tire rotation, alignment and flat tire repairs, Dunn Tire offers a full complement of automotive services as well as New York State Inspection service.