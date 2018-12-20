News/Dunn Tire
December 20, 2018

Dunn Tire Partners with Uber

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Continental Conducts Tire Tests with Driverless Car

Cooper Tire and DoSomething.org Announce Scholarship Winner for Pump It Up Youth Tire Safety Campaign

Cooper Tire Wins Global Design Awards for Discoverer AT3, True North Tires

Marine Veteran Receives Nexen Tire's Purple Heart Dodge Challenger

GRI Becomes an ISO 50001:2011 Certified Specialty Tire Manufacturer

2018 U.S. Tire Shipments Expected to Increase, USTMA Reports

Nexen Tire Selected as OE on 2019 Volkswagen Jetta

MAM Software Equips 156 New Dealer Locations with VAST System

Magna Tyres Group Launches New Sizes of M-Terrain Tires

Sullivan Tire and Auto Service Announces Sports Partnerships

A year after ridesharing came to upstate New York, Uber is partnering with a tire retailer and automotive services provider in the region to help care for their drivers’ vehicle needs.

Dunn Tire announced that it is the preferred partner of Uber in the market area. Under the partnership, approximately 5,000 Uber drivers in Dunn Tire’s New York service area will receive discounts on Dunn Tire products and services.

“Whether it’s your daily commute, a special night out or a holiday road trip, we all want the same thing – a safe ride and a safe return home,” said Robert Clark, managing director of retail operations, Dunn Tire. “That has been the guiding principle at Dunn Tire for 45 years, and we’re proud to work with Uber to make sure their drivers know the Dunn difference.”

Established in 1973, Dunn Tire operates a total of 26 retail locations from Western New York to Syracuse. In addition to tires and tire-related services, including seasonal tire changeover, tire rotation, alignment and flat tire repairs, Dunn Tire offers a full complement of automotive services as well as New York State Inspection service.

 

Show Full Article