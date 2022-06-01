Connect with us
Dunlop’s Grandtrek AT25 Tire is OE on South Africa’s Isuzu D-Max

Dunlop’s Grandtrek AT25 is original equipment fitted to South Africa’s Isuzu D-Max, launched in April. The Dunlop Grandtrek AT25 is manufactured by Sumitomo Rubber South Africa at its Ladysmith factory.

“The Isuzu D-Max is the latest in a line-up of vehicles to sport the Dunlop Grandtrek AT25, which is also specified as original equipment on the Nissan Navara (sizes 205R16 AT25, 255/65R17 AT25 and 255/60R18 AT23), as well as selected Toyota Fortuner and Hilux models,” said SRSA CEO Lubin Ozoux. “The Dunlop Grandtrek AT25 is a new generation SUV/4×4 tire that includes a strong sidewall and a re-engineered tread design that improves mileage, reduces tread cutting, chipping and chunking, as well as rolling resistance. The Grandtrek AT25 also provides superior comfort and low noise generation.”

Dunlop's Grandtrek AT25 Tire is OE on South Africa's Isuzu D-Max

