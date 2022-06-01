Dunlop’s Grandtrek AT25 Tire is OE on South Africa’s Isuzu D-Max

Click Here to Read More

“The Isuzu D-Max is the latest in a line-up of vehicles to sport the Dunlop Grandtrek AT25, which is also specified as original equipment on the Nissan Navara (sizes 205R16 AT25, 255/65R17 AT25 and 255/60R18 AT23), as well as selected Toyota Fortuner and Hilux models,” said SRSA CEO Lubin Ozoux. “The Dunlop Grandtrek AT25 is a new generation SUV/4×4 tire that includes a strong sidewall and a re-engineered tread design that improves mileage, reduces tread cutting, chipping and chunking, as well as rolling resistance. The Grandtrek AT25 also provides superior comfort and low noise generation.”