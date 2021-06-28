Drivers: Submit Road Trips for Chance to Win Nokian Tyres

The journey website features an interactive map of popular road trips across the United States and Canada, as well as a way for drivers to add their own favorite journeys. Visitors to the website can click on any journey to learn more about key stops and access a detailed map, the company says.

According to Nokian, it is the second year of the online travel campaign created to celebrate the start of the summer driving season. One driver who enters a road trip will be randomly chosen to win a set of tires from the tire manufacturer, and several runners-up will receive secondary prizes. Entrants in the United States and Canada are eligible to win, pursuant to the contest’s terms and conditions, and one tire winner will be selected in each country, the company says.