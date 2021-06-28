Drivers: Submit Road Trips for Chance to Win Nokian Tyres

Nokian Tyres is inviting drivers to enter their favorite road trips on a custom web page, NokianTires.com/Journey, for a chance to win a free set of tires and other prizes.
The journey website features an interactive map of popular road trips across the United States and Canada, as well as a way for drivers to add their own favorite journeys. Visitors to the website can click on any journey to learn more about key stops and access a detailed map, the company says.
According to Nokian, it is the second year of the online travel campaign created to celebrate the start of the summer driving season. One driver who enters a road trip will be randomly chosen to win a set of tires from the tire manufacturer, and several runners-up will receive secondary prizes. Entrants in the United States and Canada are eligible to win, pursuant to the contest’s terms and conditions, and one tire winner will be selected in each country, the company says.
The campaign begins in conjunction with National Tire Safety Week, an awareness program from the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA) that runs from June 28 through July 4. Throughout the week and as part of the Journey campaign, Nokian Tyres will post tire safety tips to its social media channels – @NokianTyresNA on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, the company says.
Throughout the campaign, Nokian Tyres says it will share its own road trip ideas, as well as journeys taken by its brand ambassadors and tire dealers. The journey website will also include driving safety tips and advice for choosing the right tires for the road ahead.
Nokian says drivers must simply submit a road trip, a name and e-mail address to enter to win the free set of tires. The winner will be randomly selected and informed at a later date.