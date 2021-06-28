Connect with us
Nokian-Tyres-Road-Trips

News

Drivers: Submit Road Trips for Chance to Win Nokian Tyres

This marks the second year of the online travel campaign that celebrates the start of the summer driving season.

Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

Nokian Tyres is inviting drivers to enter their favorite road trips on a custom web page, NokianTires.com/Journey, for a chance to win a free set of tires and other prizes.

Advertisement

The journey website features an interactive map of popular road trips across the United States and Canada, as well as a way for drivers to add their own favorite journeys. Visitors to the website can click on any journey to learn more about key stops and access a detailed map, the company says.

According to Nokian, it is the second year of the online travel campaign created to celebrate the start of the summer driving season. One driver who enters a road trip will be randomly chosen to win a set of tires from the tire manufacturer, and several runners-up will receive secondary prizes. Entrants in the United States and Canada are eligible to win, pursuant to the contest’s terms and conditions, and one tire winner will be selected in each country, the company says.

Advertisement

The campaign begins in conjunction with National Tire Safety Week, an awareness program from the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA) that runs from June 28 through July 4. Throughout the week and as part of the Journey campaign, Nokian Tyres will post tire safety tips to its social media channels – @NokianTyresNA on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, the company says.

Throughout the campaign, Nokian Tyres says it will share its own road trip ideas, as well as journeys taken by its brand ambassadors and tire dealers. The journey website will also include driving safety tips and advice for choosing the right tires for the road ahead.

Advertisement

Nokian says drivers must simply submit a road trip, a name and e-mail address to enter to win the free set of tires. The winner will be randomly selected and informed at a later date.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Alligator sens.it RS Sensors Compatible With Toyota TPMS Auto-Learning

News: Tire Discounters Celebrates Opening of New Cincinnati HQ

News: AAPEX Announces CEOs to Participate in Keynote Buyer Panel

News: USTMA Launches National Tire Safety Week

Advertisement

on

Drivers: Submit Road Trips for Chance to Win Nokian Tyres

on

Tire Discounters' Franchising Program Seeks to Aid Independents

on

Akebono Releases Brake Pad Kit for Toyota and Lexus Models

on

ASE Launches Spanish-Language Option on Website
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Tool Proliferation: Why It Happens, How to Avoid it

Passenger/Light Truck: Cooper Releases New Discoverer Rugged Trek A/T Tire

Passenger/Light Truck: Pirelli Expands Scorpion Tire Family with Scorpion AS Plus 3

Passenger/Light Truck: Goodyear Releases New Assurance ComfortDrive Tire

Commercial Tires: Hankook Tire Enters Trailer Tire Segment

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Ken-Tool

Contact: Ben GrahamPhone: 330-535-7177Fax: 330-535-1345
768 E North Street, Akron Ohio 44305
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Steven-Leffler-Suburban-Tire Steven-Leffler-Suburban-Tire

Proud to Be an Independent Tire Dealer

Dealer Focus: Steve Leffler, Suburban Tire
goodyear-cooper-TR1400 goodyear-cooper-TR1400

News

Goodyear Completes Acquisition of Cooper Tire
Continental-Appointments Continental-Appointments

People

Continental Appoints Leaders for U.S. Commercial Tire Unit
goodyear-ceo goodyear-ceo

News

Goodyear CEO: Cooper Acquisition Strengthens Global Position
Connect
Tire Review Magazine