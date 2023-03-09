Double Coin Appoints Tim Kelly to OE, National Fleet Manager

Double Coin and CMA hired Tim Kelly as its original equipment and national fleet manager. He will be responsible for Double Coin brand truck tire sales in the OEM and fleet channels in North America, the company said.

Kelly is a graduate of Ohio State University and began his tire career in 1988 with Bridgestone-Firestone in consumer tires. He migrated to the commercial truck tire side at Bridgestone in 2000 and has held multiple roles in the field, retiring in 2022 as a national fleet manager. He is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

“Tim’s skill set and experience will successfully enhance our operations and contribute to our goals for growth and customer satisfaction,” said Aaron Murphy, Double Coin’s senior vice president. “He has a deep understanding of the commercial segment of the tire business and its customer needs.”

“I am excited to join the Double Coin team. My commercial tire industry experience and knowledge will be a benefit in expanding the Double Coin truck tire brand to new and existing customers in the original equipment and national account channels,” said Kelly.