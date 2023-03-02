 Double Coin Releases REM-2S All-Weather/Snow OTR Tire

Double Coin Releases REM-2S All-Weather/Snow OTR Tire

Double Coin and CMA will showcase the tire at Con Expo 2023 in Las Vegas from Mar. 14-18.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
Double-Coin-REM-2S-tire

Double Coin and CMA have introduced the REM-2S all-weather/snow radial OTR tire. This hard surface tire was designed for earthmover, loader and grader applications and will debut at Con Expo 2023 in Las Vegas, taking place from Mar. 14-18.

The REM-2S (E2, L2, G2) features:

  • Heavy siping with offset blocks for traction;
  • Advanced capability in snow, ice, gravel and soft, sandy terrains;
  • Designed for year-round use;
  • Balanced performance on wet and dry conditions;
  • Applications for snow removal, winter clean up and road clearing;

“With the release of our REM-2S, we’re expanding our offerings to better meet the demands of our customers and tackle the challenges of winter and all-weather conditions,” said Tony Cresta, director of product development.

Cresta said the tire was developed with heavy siping and a non-directional block tread to meet the demands of winter’s harshest conditions. These specs, paired with a tire compound that is made to perform year-round, are designed to exceed expectations in all working conditions and will give the REM-2S excellent performance and long life in all weather conditions, Cresta said.

