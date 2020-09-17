Connect with us
Double-Coin-CMA-New-Warehouse

News

Double Coin Opens Houston Warehouse/Distribution Center

The new facility, Double Coin’s largest warehouse in North America, began operations Sept. 15.
Tire Review Staff

on

Double Coin and CMA has added a new warehouse and distribution center in Houston, Texas.

The new facility, Double Coin’s largest warehouse in North America, began operations Sept. 15. It includes office space, 29 dock doors and two drive-up ramps. The warehouse will serve the growing demand for Double Coin’s comprehensive range of Truck & Bus Radial (TBR) and Off-The-Road (OTR)/Individual (IND) tires, the company says.

Double Coin’s Houston warehouse is located at 4300 Malone Drive, Pasadena, Texas. It will be one of seven warehouses operated by the company within North & Central America, Canada and Mexico. In addition to the four located in the U.S., other warehouse centers are located in Airdrie AB, Canada, Querètaro, Mexico, and San Josè, Costa Rica.

on

