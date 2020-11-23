Double Coin Opens Houston Warehouse, Distribution Center

Click Here to Read More

The new facility, Double Coin’s largest warehouse in North America, includes office space, 29 dock doors and two drive-up ramps. The company says the warehouse will serve the growing demand for Double Coin’s range of TBR and OTR/individual tires.

Double Coin’s Houston warehouse is located at 4300 Malone Dr., Pasadena, Texas. It will be one of seven warehouses operated by the company within North and Central America, Canada and Mexico. In addition to the four located in the U.S., other warehouse centers are located in Airdrie AB, Canada, Querètaro, Mexico, and San Josè, Costa Rica.