Connect with us

News

Double Coin Opens Houston Warehouse, Distribution Center

Tire Review Staff

on

Double Coin and CMA has added a new warehouse and distribution center in Houston, Texas.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The new facility, Double Coin’s largest warehouse in North America, includes office space, 29 dock doors and two drive-up ramps. The company says the warehouse will serve the growing demand for Double Coin’s range of TBR and OTR/individual tires.

Double Coin’s Houston warehouse is located at 4300 Malone Dr., Pasadena, Texas. It will be one of seven warehouses operated by the company within North and Central America, Canada and Mexico. In addition to the four located in the U.S., other warehouse centers are located in Airdrie AB, Canada, Querètaro, Mexico, and San Josè, Costa Rica.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Bridgestone Rolls Out New Tires, Eyes Top Spot in UHP Segment

News: Bridgestone Business Update: Mobility Solutions for the Future

News: Falken Tires Secures OE Fitment on 2021 Toyota Sienna

News: Goodyear, TuSimple Team on Autonomous Freight Vehicles

Advertisement

on

Double Coin Opens Houston Warehouse, Distribution Center

on

Bridgestone Illinois Plant Celebrates 55 Years

on

Bridgestone Re-signs Woods, DeChambeau to Contracts

on

ATD Selects OneRail for Last-Mile Delivery Automation
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Products: Meyle Releases ABS Sensor Kit for Targeted Replacement

Products: Autel Releases ADASCAL2 Expansion Pack

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Trident Industrial Tires & Tracks LLP

Trident Industrial Tires & Tracks LLP
Contact: Suprit ShahPhone: +91-207-119-9119Phone: +91-207-119-9119Fax: +91-207-119-9199
S 70/a Rashmi Industrial Estate, Pune 411040
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect