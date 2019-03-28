Double Coin Launches the Little Trucker’s Coloring Contest

Double Coin and CMA launched a Little Truckers Coloring Contest at the Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS) as part of a nationwide social media campaign, raising money for scholarships for trucking industry families.

Double Coin’s custom-made coloring pages are available at MATS, Booth #13180. Once completed, the coloring page may be submitted here, where additional sheets are also available for download. The coloring pages feature images of Truckers as “Heroes of the Highway.” Contestants will compete for gift card prizes up to $300 in categories such as most creative and most overall votes. Families may also participate online by using the hashtag #LittleTruckersColor.



Double Coin will make a $25 donation to Owner-Operators Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) Mary Johnston Scholarship Fund on behalf of each entry. The OOIDA Mary Johnston Scholarship has been assisting the children, grandchildren, and legal dependents of OOIDA members in their efforts to gain a higher education since 1998.



“We are proud to be partnering with and giving to the OOIDA Mary Johnston Scholarship Fund and helping to advance the lives of families and kids through this initiative,” said Tim Phillips, vice president of marketing and operations for Double Coin. “The Little Truckers Coloring Contest is an opportunity for industry parents to engage their kids with their career in a fun and meaningful way.”



For information about the OOIDA Mary Johnston Scholarship Fund visit: http://bit.ly/2HU44zE.