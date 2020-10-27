Double Coin Launches FT125+ Super Wide Trailer Tire

Click Here to Read More

The FT125+ 445/50R22.5 20-ply super-wide tire contains groove bottom protection that resists stone penetration and a durable casing design, providing resistance to punctures, the company says.

“We have worked closely with an engineering group on developing the FT125+ super wide tire. After successfully completing road tests in the United States and Canada, we are thrilled to finally introduce it to the market. The tire is made using Double Coin’s superior compound, which will maximize performance by providing outstanding durability, and optimal fuel and weight savings. This tire is expected to perform well in a tanker truck trailer application,” said Tim Phillips, VP of marketing & operations for Double Coin/CMA.