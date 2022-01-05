Double Coin Launches New Dealer Marketing Portal

Double Coin and CMA has launched its new Dealer Marketing Portal. Approved and exclusive Double Coin dealers can now receive access to the Dealer Marketing Portal, the company says. The portal features a variety of promotional resources that enable select dealers to create customized print and digital advertisements for their customers. It also allows for the integration of videos onto the dealership’s social media channels. Additionally, select Double Coin dealers can customize pricing quotes for their own customers using a template created on the online portal.

“As a marketer and distributor, we have always focused on building Double Coin’s brand equity,” said Tim Phillips, vice president of marketing and operations for Double Coin/CMA. “Now that the Double Coin brand has been well established in the industry, we want to further support our special dealers by providing an online resource for them to utilize branded marketing materials and customize it with their own contact information. We have recognized the need to have this resource readily available to our exclusive dealers in order to support their sales.”

To register for the new Dealer Marketing Portal, dealers can click here.