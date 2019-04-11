Double Coin Announces New Customer Service Team Lead
Double Coin and CMA has promoted Rafael George to international customer service team lead, effective March 1. The change was made to further support the customer service team.
“Since 2015, Rafael has provided outstanding customer support, handling numerous accounts across the United States. In addition to the U.S. market, Rafael’s expanded account base includes Canada, Mexico and Central America,” said Tim Phillips, vice president of marketing and operations for Double Coin.